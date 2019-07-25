Royal divorce: Sheikh Mohammed & Princess Haya issue rare statement

Princess Haya is now said to be living with her children in the family’s £85million home in Kensington, after reportedly fleeing Dubai earlier this year

In a highly unusual move, Sheikh Mohammed of Dubai and Princess Haya of Jordan have issued a statement regarding their divorce proceedings. The couple decided to speak out after extensive media coverage of their split, and have confirmed that their upcoming courtroom legal dispute is regarding their children’s welfare.

A two-day hearing in London’s High Court is due to take place on 30th and 31st July. The statement, issued through the court, confirmed: “These proceedings are concerned with the welfare of the two children of their marriage, and do not concern divorce or finances.”

