They went all the way up to the 6th floor to the minister’s office!

Nearly 30 members of the Rubicon anarchist group invaded the Finance Ministry.

Not only did they manage to invade one of the most guarded buildings but they went up to the 6th floor of the ministry where Euclid Tsakalotou’s office is located.

The members of the Rubicon entered the building from the main entrance and climbed the floors from the stairs. They stayed for a while, throw some leaflets and then left without anyone bothering them!