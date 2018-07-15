Rubicon attacks multi-store in Kifisia, Athens (VIDEO)

They say this was a retaliation for the firing of a worker suffering from multiple sclerosis

Members of the anarchist group Rubicon attacked the large chain store Leroy Merlin in Kifisia, Athens on Sunday at dawn.

According to the first information the perpetrators, after braking the entrance glass doors, threw paint inside the shop.

No one has been arrested thus far.

In text at the athens.indymedia anarchist web site they say this was a retaliation for the firing of a worker suffering from multiple sclerosis.

In the same text, they criticize the absence of militant grassroots unionism while admitting that their actions only “offer publicity lights on the dirt of capital”.

The video they published shows the members of the anarchist group with hammers in their hands breaking the windows and class doors of the store.