“Rubicon” extreme-left organization interrupts Tsakalotos’ speech (VIDEO-PHOTO)

The extreme-left organization “Rubicon” interrupted once again the speech of a government minister. This time it was the Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos.

The leftists stormed into the meeting room and uninterrupted throw leaflets and at least one of them approached the minister reacheing almost fact-to-face with him.

The police are on the spot and according to the information thus far the members of the “Rubicon” have been apprehended.

The minister’s speech continued as scheduled after this interruption.