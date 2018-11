Rubikon hangs banners & flew flyers at the Argentine embassy (photo)

It was a protest over the death of the Argentine anarchist, Santiago Maldonado

The anarchist group Rubikon stormed the Argentine embassy at 10:15′ on Friday morning.

Ten members of the Rubikon, entered the embassy hanged banners threw flyers from the windows.

In a post on an anarchist website, they claimed responsibility for the action which was a protest over the death of the Argentine anarchist, Santiago Maldonado.

Nine people have been apprehended.