Rumors say next Assassin’s Creed could be set in ancient Greece!

The next edition of the game is thought to be set for 2019

The temples, cities and markets of ancient Greece could be the setting for the latest installment of the hugely popular Assassin’s Creed video-game series, industry insiders are claiming.

According to ComicBook.com, Greece has been rumored as a setting for the Ubisoft-produced game for some time.

Since 2007, Assassin’s Creed has been a major international success, spawning a live-action movie as well as spin-off comics and novelas. The next edition of the game is thought to be set for 2019.

That Assassin’s Creed Brand Art Director Raphael Lacoste posted holiday snaps from Greece on Twitter last year added further credibility to the rumors.

Source: greekreporter