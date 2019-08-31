Rumour has it: Barcelona & PSG reach Neymar agreement?

Maybe, just maybe, the Neymar transfer saga is coming to an end.
The Brazilian’s future has dominated the headlines over recent weeks as Barcelona try to re-sign the wantaway Paris Saint-Germain superstar.
With the September 2 deadline looming, Barca may have struck a deal…
According to BBC Sport, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have agreed terms on the value of Neymar.
The two clubs have reportedly settled on a figure of €200 million for a player who left Camp Nou in a world-record €222m deal in 2017.
The LaLiga champions are also willing to offer Jean-Clair Todibo, Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele on a season-long loan, though all three players still have to agree terms.
Read more HERE