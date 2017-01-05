“Run-Hide-Phone”: an app that can save your life in an attack

British experts have gathered their knowledge in a booklet with all basic information as to what you should to in order to treat injuries, especially from after a terrorist attack.

A team of British military and civilian doctors created an application for those that will fall victims of terrorist attacks.

Their application “CitizanAID” has the approval of the UK anti-terrorist services.

Both the booklet and the application were ideas that came after then many attacks on Western targets in the resent past.



In case of an terrorist attack the app advices us to:

1. Leave as fast as possible the scene

2. Hide

3. Phone the authorities and report the incident

Moreover, when you are in safety, those that are not injured must start helping the wounded as the authorities will be forced to focus mainly on the terrorists.

The application is free and the booklet costs 1,99 pounds in the UK.