Russel Crowe tweets “Forza Roma” to Klopp BT interview

BT Sport asked Liverpool Manager Klopp if he had ever seen the film, Gladiator.

The German manager jokingly responded: “Of course, Russell Crowe will play in my midfield”, referring to the second leg of the Reds’ clash with Roma in the Italian capital in the Champions League semi-final. The Giallorossi and the Reds square-off tonight for a place in the final of Europe’s top club competition, with Liverpool leading 5-2.

But the Aussie actor Rusell Crowe expressed his disagreement to the Reds’ manager responding on Twitter earlier today that he supported Roma. “Wrong team. Forza Roma”, Crowe tweeted.

Crowe is a huge fan of Italian Football and is friends with both Francesco Totti and Alessandro Del Piero.

"Have you seen 'Gladiator', the movie?" 🎙 @DesKellyBTS …With options limited in midfield, Jurgen Klopp has called upon @russellcrowe to do a job 😂 He does have a decent track-record in Rome to be fair! ⚽️ Roma vs Liverpool

