Russel Crowe tweets “Forza Roma” to Klopp BT interview

BT Sport asked Liverpool Manager Klopp if he had ever seen the film, Gladiator.
The German manager jokingly responded: “Of course, Russell Crowe will play in my midfield”, referring to the second leg of the Reds’ clash with Roma in the Italian capital in the Champions League semi-final. The Giallorossi and the Reds square-off tonight for a place in the final of Europe’s top club competition, with Liverpool leading 5-2.
But the Aussie actor Rusell Crowe expressed his disagreement to the Reds’ manager responding on Twitter earlier today that he supported Roma. “Wrong team. Forza Roma”, Crowe tweeted.
Crowe is a huge fan of Italian Football and is friends with both Francesco Totti and Alessandro Del Piero.
“Have you seen ‘Gladiator’, the movie?” 🎙 @DesKellyBTS
…With options limited in midfield, Jurgen Klopp has called upon @russellcrowe to do a job 😂
He does have a decent track-record in Rome to be fair!
⚽️ Roma vs Liverpool
📺 BT Sport 2 HD
⏰ 6.30pm pic.twitter.com/RyLkTRKK71
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 2, 2018
Ha. Squadra sbagliata.
Forza Roma!! https://t.co/AWmK3fV02z
— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 2, 2018