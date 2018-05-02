Russel Crowe tweets “Forza Roma” to Klopp BT interview

The Hollywood star is a fan of Italian football

BT Sport asked Liverpool Manager Klopp if he had ever seen the film, Gladiator.
The German manager jokingly responded: “Of course, Russell Crowe will play in my midfield”, referring to the second leg of the Reds’ clash with Roma in the Italian capital in the Champions League semi-final. The Giallorossi and the Reds square-off tonight for a place in the final of Europe’s top club competition, with Liverpool leading 5-2.
But the Aussie actor Rusell Crowe expressed his disagreement to the Reds’ manager responding on Twitter earlier today that he supported Roma. “Wrong team. Forza Roma”, Crowe tweeted.
Crowe is a huge fan of Italian Football and is friends with both Francesco Totti and Alessandro Del Piero.

 

