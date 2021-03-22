Russia and Turkey on EU Foreign Affairs agenda

Turkey and Russia are key issues at the EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels today, said the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission for a Stronger Europe in the World, Josep Borrell arriving at the meeting.

He noted that after the meeting, he is expected to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Also on the table are the Southern Neighbourhood, Myanmar, and Ethiopia, two areas where “the situation is deteriorating,” said Josep Borrell.

