Russia could stop selling titanium to Boeing as counter-sanctions

Russia’s Federation Council is looking to adopt counter-sanctions against the US, under which the country may ban exports of titanium to aircraft giant Boeing, according to Russian Senator Sergey Ryabukhin.

“Among the rare earth metals that Russia supplies to the United States is titanium, which is necessary for the technological cycle of production of Boeing,” Ryabukhin told RIA Novosti.

Earlier on Friday, Russian deputies announced an upcoming response to the American sanctions imposed last week. According to State Duma Vice Speaker Ivan Melnikov, the Russian response would include ending cooperation with the US in the nuclear industry, aircraft building and airspace.

