Russia: Countries pressured to not buy Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

The Kremlin spokesperson said the vaccines were being politicised

Moscow claimed countries were being pressured not to buy the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

In particular, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peshkov referred to pressures that have reached unprecedented levels but stressed that such efforts are unlikely to succeed.

The comments came when the Kremlin spokesperson was asked to comment on a US government report showing that the United States had tried to prevent Brazil from buying the Russian vaccine. Peshkov added that Russia is against the politicisation of the situation regarding vaccines.