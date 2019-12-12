Russia declares personae non-gratae 2 German Embassy diplomats

They were reportedly expelled over Berlin murder case

Moscow has decided to expel two German diplomats working at the embassy in Russia, the Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday. The mirror action was anticipated after a similar move was made by Berlin last week.
Berlin declared two Russian diplomats serving in the Russian Embassy personae non-gratae for “not sufficiently cooperating” with a German criminal investigation. The failure, Berlin believes, indicates that Moscow, or the authorities of Russia’s Republic of Chechnya, may have had a hand in it.

