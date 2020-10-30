59 years ago the USSR tests the “Tsar Bomba” (video)

The blast was more powerful than 50 million tons of TNT & was felt hundreds of miles away!

In October 30th 1961, the Soviet Union dropped the most powerful nuclear bomb in history over a remote island north of the Arctic Circle.

Though the bomb detonated nearly 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) above ground, the resulting shockwave stripped the island as bare and flat as a skating rink. Onlookers saw the flash more than 600 miles (965 km) away, and felt its incredible heat within 160 miles (250 km) of Ground Zero. The bomb’s gargantuan mushroom cloud climbed to just below the edge of space.

This was RDS-220 — also known as the Tsar Bomba. Nearly 60 years after the bomb’s record-shattering detonation, no single explosive device has come close to matching its destructive power. Last week, Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation (Russia’s state atomic agency) released 40 minutes of previously classified footage, showing the bomb’s journey from manufactor to mushroom cloud. Now, you can watch it all. (The countdown to detonation begins at 22:20 ).

See Also:

Michael Moore warns that Donald Trump is on course to repeat 2016 win

Army dog who charged through a hail of machine-gun fire & tackled Al-Qaeda fighter will receive animal Medal of Honor

Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev personally commissioned the construction of the Tsar Bomba in July 1961, Popular Mechanics reported. While Krushchev wanted a 100-megaton nuclear weapon, engineers ultimately presented him with a 50-megaton version — equivalent to 50 million tons (45 million metric tons) of TNT detonated at once. Even with half of the premier’s requested payload, the bomb was unfathomably powerful. The bomb was thousands of times stronger than the nukes detonated by the United States over Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, and dwarfed the detonation of Castle Bravo — the most powerful nuclear weapon ever tested by the United States — which yielded just 15 megatons (13 million metric tons).

Read more: live science