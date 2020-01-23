Russia denies reports it intends to recognise the Turkish pseudo-state of “Northern Cyprus”

The Foreign Minister spokesperson said the rumours were spread by forces bent on undermining Russian-Cypriot relations

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had denied reports that Russia intended to recognise the self-proclaimed independent Turkish state of “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)”, stressing Russia was in favour of resolving the Cyprus problem on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions.

“Russia has always taken a position of principle in the settlement of the Cyprus problem and is in favour of reaching a solution based on the corresponding UN Security Council resolutions,” Zaharova said, adding that “these (resolutions) stipulate the creation of a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation and we insist on our approaches to international organisations and for the benefit of maintaining the effective mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus.”

She went on to say that the rumours and misinformation were spread by forces with the goal of undermining the relations between Russia and Cyprus.

A report claiming Russia was planning to recognise the pseudo-state appeared in Turkish media in exchange for Turkey granting Russia permission to construct a military base on the northern part of Cyprus.