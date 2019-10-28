Russia doubts US killed ISIS leader

Russian Major General Igor Konashenkov claimed there has been no airstrikes from the US or coalition forces in the Syrian city of Idlib

Russia has expressed doubts on Donald’s Trump’s claim that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed after being targeted in his compound in Syria by US special forces.

The US President announced on Twitter that the caliphate leader died “whimpering and screaming” in a tunnel after detonating his suicide vest, which reportedly also killed three of his children.

However, Russian Major General Igor Konashenkov claimed there has been no airstrikes from the US or coalition forces in the Syrian city of Idlib — where the mission was said to have taken place — state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The Russian Ministry of Defence also claimed there had been “contradictory details” about the mission from other countries.