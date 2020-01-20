Russia might recognise state of “Northern Cyprus”, ex-top Turkish security official claims

He said Russia might receive a base in the occupied part in exchange for cooperation

Russia plans to recognise the pseudo-state of Northern Cyprus in exchange for Turkey offering its co-operation in the eastern Mediterranean, the former Turkish Homeland Security Chief claimed, according to Turkish Daily newspaper Sonzcu.

In a statement to the Turkish media outlet, Unal Atabay sad that “in order to lift the barriers in Syria and establish energy co-operation in the Mediterranean, Russia plans to recognise the so-called (Northern Republic of Cyprus). Similarly, Turkey may recognise Abkhazia.”

In addition, the former top Turkish official argued that Turkey may grant Russia a military base in the Occupied Territory of Cyprus, as well as a logistical base in Karpasia, in order for Moscow to use it to rebuild Syria.