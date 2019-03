Russia has recognised the Republic of North Macedonia as FYROM’s new name, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

In June 2018, Skopje and Athens signed an agreement on FYROM’s new name — the Republic of North Macedonia — which was met with criticism in both countries.

Nevertheless, the parliament of FYROM approved on 11 January amendments to the constitution that would change the country’s name. The Greek parliament ratified the agreement on 25 January.

source: sputniknews.com