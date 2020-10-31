Russia says it will assist Armenian military if war spills into Armenia

It is in accordance with the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance

Russia will provide all necessary assistance to Armenia in accordance with the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the two countries if ongoing hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh spill into Armenian territory, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian ministry confirmed that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold consultations to determine the type and amount of aid Russia could provide to Armenia to ensure its security. “We reaffirm the commitment of the Russian Federation to its obligations as an ally to the Republic of Armenia, including those deriving from the 1997 Treaty,” the statement said.