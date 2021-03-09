Russia signs agreements with Italy, France and Spain to produce Sputnik V vaccine in their countries

The agreement was made public by the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, announced today that his organization, which is known to have financed the development of the Russian coronavirus vaccine, has entered into agreements for the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine

in France, Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Dmitriev made the remarks speaking to Russian state television channel Rossiya 24 but gave no details.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) signed an agreement with the Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne to produce the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, in Italy.

The agreement was made public via a statement released by the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, adding that this move paves the way for the creation of the first production unit of Sputnik V in Europe, while Italian production is scheduled to begin in June.

The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce says it hopes 10,000,000 doses of Sputnik V could be produced in Italy by the end of the year.

It is worth noting that Russia is in negotiations for similar agreements in Germany and France.

This is the first Russian vaccine production agreement in the EU, with Moscow having problems with Western companies in increasing its vaccine production, although it has developed rapidly.

