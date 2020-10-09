Russia successfully test-fires Tsirkon hypersonic missile (video)

The missile flew to a range of 450 km, climbing to a maximum altitude of 28 km

The Russian Northern Fleet’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov successfully test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic missile from the White Sea against a sea target at a distance of 450 km, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin via a video conference on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, at 7:15 a.m., the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov test-fired for the first time a Tsirkon hypersonic missile against a sea target located in the Barents Sea as part of flight tests,” the general said.

As the chief of Russia’s General Staff said, “the tasks of the launch were fulfilled, the test-fire was recognized as successful and the missile was registered to accurately hit the target.”

“The missile flew to a range of 450 km, climbing to a maximum altitude of 28 km. The flight lasted four and a half minutes. The missile gained a hypersonic speed of over Mach 8 [eight times the speed of sound],” Gerasimov said.

After the state trials are over, the Tsirkon hypersonic missile system will be adopted for service on Russian Navy submarines and surface ships, he stressed.

