Russia, Turkey may start joint exploration in offshore Mediterranean

Russian oil companies can roll out exploration in offshore Mediterranean in cooperation with Turkey, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday in an interview with Anadolu news agency.

“Russian companies have successfully implemented energy projects in the Mediterranean Sea. For example, Rosneft is working at Zohr [gas field in Egypt — TASS]. If these projects benefit all the parties from the commercial point of view, Russian companies can decide on cooperation with Turkey in the East Mediterranean,” Novak noted.

Discoveries of offshore oil and gas fields started in offshore Mediterranean since 2009. Many of them are subject to territorial disputes, including Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Lebanon and Egypt.

