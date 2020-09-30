Russia warns Turkey over downing of Armenian Su-25 jet, saying it would retaliate

Russia issued a stark warning to Turkey and Azerbaijan on Wednesday, saying that Ankara’s active military involvement would lead to its own military intervention.

“The downing of an Armenian SU-25 fighter by a Turkish F-16, according to the Armenian Defence Ministry, seems to complicate the situation, as Moscow, under the Tashkent Declaration, is obliged to provide military assistance to Armenia,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The Armenian government released photos of the wreckage of its fighter jet on Wednesday, insisting that the Russian-built SU-25 was shot down by a Turkish fighter despite Turkish denials. The pilot of the plane was killed. Yerevan has said it is considering invoking the Tashkent Declaration.

“The allegation that Turkey shot down an Armenian fighter jet is completely false,” said Turkish Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, while the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry also denied the shooting, calling it “propaganda.”