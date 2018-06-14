Russia World Cup 2018 opening ceremony (video)

The FIFA World Cup, the biggest sporting carnival on the planet, is all set to kick-start today. As Russia gets dressed to host the much-awaited event, fans from all over the world are set to see their favourite superstars in action. Brazilian great Ronaldo and British pop star Robbie Williams will be present at the opening ceremony. Robbie Williams, who is best known for his hit single “Angels”, will sing alongside Russian soprano Aida Garifullina shortly before Russia face Saudi Arabia in the first match of the FIFA World Cup at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. Williams had said that performing at the FIFA World Cup was “a boyhood dream” and it would be “an unforgettable show.

source: sports.ndtv.com

