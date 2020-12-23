Russian and Chinese bombers fly over Japanese Sea in show of power (video)

In a clear show of power projection, multiple Russian and Chinese bombers flew over the western Pacific region on Tuesday, December 22.

The Russian Defence Ministry issued a statement saying the second joint air patrol included two Tu-95 strategic bombers and four Chinese H-6K bombers. A video of the fighter planes flying over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea was posted on 6he official Twitter page of the Defence Ministry.

Moscow and Beijing have been strengthening ties over months with both nations conducting joint military drills. Describing the recent military drill, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that it was aimed at “developing and deepening the comprehensive Russia-China partnership, further increasing the level of cooperation between the two militaries, expanding their ability for joint action and strengthening strategic stability.” The ministry also clarified that the patrol flight was a regular drill and wasn’t aimed at any third country.

