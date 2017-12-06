Russian artist puts her cat in iconic paintings (photos)

Meet Zarathustra

Meet Zarathustra – a fat cat who’s very fond of art. His creative owner, Svetlana Petrova, decided to entertain her big ginger feline’s interests by adding him to some iconic portraits and timeless masterpieces.
Svetlana inherited Zarathustra from her late mother. The cat was much-loved and well-fed, so it was clear to Svetlana what to call her new project – Fat Cat Art. The images of recreated paintings went viral on imgur three years ago, hitting 4 mil. views.

Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci (1503-1506)

cat1
Bogatyrs (Heroes) by Victor Vasnetsov (1898)

cat2
Olympia by Édouard Manet (1863)

cat3
Lady with an Ermine by Leonardo da Vinci (1489–1490)

cat4
The Persistence of Memory by Salvador Dalí (1931)

cat5
Liberty Leading the People by Eugène Delacroix (1830)

cat6
The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo (1511-1512)

cat7
The Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli (1486)

cat8
Whistler’s Mother by James McNeill Whistler (1871)

cat9
Twelfth Night (The King Drinks) by David Teniers (1634-1640)

cat10

Alexander the Great

cat11

