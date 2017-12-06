Russian artist puts her cat in iconic paintings (photos)

Meet Zarathustra – a fat cat who’s very fond of art. His creative owner, Svetlana Petrova, decided to entertain her big ginger feline’s interests by adding him to some iconic portraits and timeless masterpieces.

Svetlana inherited Zarathustra from her late mother. The cat was much-loved and well-fed, so it was clear to Svetlana what to call her new project – Fat Cat Art. The images of recreated paintings went viral on imgur three years ago, hitting 4 mil. views.

Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci (1503-1506)



Bogatyrs (Heroes) by Victor Vasnetsov (1898)



Olympia by Édouard Manet (1863)



Lady with an Ermine by Leonardo da Vinci (1489–1490)



The Persistence of Memory by Salvador Dalí (1931)



Liberty Leading the People by Eugène Delacroix (1830)



The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo (1511-1512)



The Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli (1486)



Whistler’s Mother by James McNeill Whistler (1871)



Twelfth Night (The King Drinks) by David Teniers (1634-1640)

Alexander the Great