It would have been quite hard to miss the sight of a Russian tourist prancing around in a piece of garment, resembling fishnet, over her tiny bikini leaving very little to the imagination.
Upon laying eyes on the tall blonde, the catcalls started raining by the male passers-by.
Mykonos Live TV was at Matoyannia and recorded all the commotion her presence caused as she was strolling through the cobbled streets of the cosmopolitan island…
Russian beauty in fishnet attire causes some commotion in Mykonos (video)
The tall blonde was strolling around in the streets of Mykonos
