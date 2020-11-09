Russian billionaire sells Turkish Turkcell stake to make $205 million in hours

Mikhail Fridman grabbed the opportunity of a short-lived rebound in the lira and a rally in global markets

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman grabbed the opportunity of a short-lived rebound in the lira and a rally in global markets to benefit from the sale of a stake in Turkey’s largest mobile-phone operator.

The disposal of 5% in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS for about $205 million was done Monday through an accelerated share-sale process where demand outstripped supply. Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acted as joint global coordinators and book-runners for the deal.

Stocks and currencies soared Monday amid news of a promising coronavirus vaccine and optimism that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s administration will support global trade and economic growth. The lira rallied by the most on a closing basis in two years after Turkey’s finance minister quit a day after the central bank governor was fired, signaling a potential return to orthodox monetary and fiscal policies.

source bloomberg.com

also read

New illegal Turkish NAVTEX: Oruc Reis to conduct surveys in the Greek EEZ until November 23

Body found at a beach in Crete