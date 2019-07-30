Russian blogger found dead with slit throat in suitcase (photos)

The 24-year-old woman had recently travelled to Santorini

The naked body of a glamorous Russian beauty blogger has been found stuffed inside a suitcase.

Ekaterina K, 24, who was trained as a dermatologist and sexual health practitioner, was killed after her throat was slit at her Moscow apartment, say police.

She had also suffered a number of stab wounds.

Her body was found ‘packed in a suitcase’ in the flat she rented in Moscow’s Pyryeva Street, prompting a full scale murder investigation.

Ekaterina had been a beauty pageant contestant in Moscow as well as qualifying from the prestigious Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, say reports.

Her Instagram account in the name of Katty has 80,000 subscribers.

She worked as a medic in a hospital in the city.

Fans said she had a likeness to British actress and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn.

Her parents became concerned when Ekaterina stopped answering their phone calls.

source: dailymail.co.uk