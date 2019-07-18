Russian boxer Dadashev, who suffered “severe brain damage” after TKO loss, dies of his injuries

He was operated upon over two-hours after suffering a subdural hematoma – a bleed – on the right side of his brain

Maxim Dadashev, who was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering “severe brain damage” following an 11th-round TKO loss to Puerto Rico’s Subriel Matias in Maryland, has died of his injuries. He was 28.

The St. Petersburg-born light-welterweight collapsed while making his way out of the ring moments after his trainer Buddy McGirt threw in the towel to save his fighter from further punishment after a savage beating at the hands of Matias on Friday. It later became known he had suffered a bleed on the brain.

ESPN reported Dadashev, who was based in Oxnard, California, throughout his professional career, was taken to hospital where he was operated upon over two-hours after suffering a subdural hematoma – a bleed – on the right side of his brain, and received further treatment to relieve massive brain swelling.

He was placed in a medically-induced coma and was said to be showing signs of “severe brain damage”, but no further information was released until his wife reached the USA from Russia. On Tuesday, TASS reported Dadashev had died in hospital of “heart failure” as a result of his injuries.

Read more HERE