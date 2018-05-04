Russian Embassy trolls UK PM May over Salisbury poisoning (photo)

The Russian Embassy in the UK posted an odd tweet casually trolling Theresa May.

The photo was inspired by the Oscar-winning movie Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing Missouri.

The photo composition on the twitter feed of the Russian diplomatic mission in England presents 3 photos on a highway showing three road signs. The first one reads: “Two months since Salisbury poisoning “. The second says, “And still no suspects?” The third in the background writes: “How come, Prime Minister May?”

Salisbury 2 months on: Russia-UK relations worst ever, expulsions and accusations – but no proof or suspectshttps://t.co/yz8DCMwwSe pic.twitter.com/OxSjRVhSFi — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) May 4, 2018

In addition to this tweet, the embassy also shared a link to an article about the Salisbury case on their website.

This is obviously about the Salisbury poisoning incident of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March.

Shortly afterwards, the British government accused the Russians of the attack and expelled dozens of Russian diplomats from the UK.

The Russians, who refused to accept responsibility, in turn expelled several British diplomats from their side

Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador to the UK, Alexander Yakovenko, suggested that British authorities had produced the poison themselves.

Nobody has been charged with the incident and no suspects have been named or questioned.

In their follow up tweets, the embassy accused Guardian journalist Luke Harding of ‘fake news’ for his report on the story.

source: indy100