Russian Energy Minister says Greece could be destination for Turkish Stream pipeline

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak left open the prospect of the construction of a second pipeline of the Turkish Stream through Greece. In an interview to Turkish news agency Anadolu, Mr. Novak said that Russia had signed the road maps regarding the transport of natural gas with the competent Ministries in Hungary, Bulgaria and Serbia, adding that gas could be directed to Greece via the Turkish Stream, as well as to Italy via the under construction Poseidon pipeline. The Russian politician underlined that so far 370km of the Turkish Stream pipeline had been built. The project is expected to be completed by 2019.