Russian female biker cheats death in scary crash (warning: unsettling video)

Terrifying helmet camera video shows how a Russian woman biker cheated death when she crashed during a 120mph street race with a car in Russia.

The rider, known as the Sochi Speeder after her home city in western Russia, is seen careering out of control as her Kawasaki ZX-6R accelerated along a motorway.

Her GoPro camera kept filming as she ‘jumped’ from the out-of-control 600 cc Kawasaki Ninja, saving her life.

She is seen smashing onto the tarmac, but was remarkably unscathed by the crash which took place last week. The woman, called Angelina, in her early 20s, suffered scratches and bruises on her rear and legs but – astonishingly – no fractures.

more at dailymail.co.uk