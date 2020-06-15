Russian foreign, defense ministers postpone visit to Turkey: Turkish ministry

Lavrov’s airplane turned back to Russia while being half way to Turkey

The Turkish foreign ministry on Sunday announced that the planned visit of Russian foreign and defense ministers to Turkey was postponed to a later date.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu had been scheduled to meet with their Turkish counterparts to discuss regional issues, including Libya, in Istanbul on Sunday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov decided in a phone call to have the ministerial talks at a later date, the ministry said at a statement.

Cavusoglu and Lavrov agreed that the contacts and communications between the deputy ministers of the two countries would continue in the coming period, it noted.

The ministerial meeting was part of a consensus reached by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to the ministry.

Source: xinhua net