Russian frigate “Admiral Kasatonov” arrives in Piraeus port (video)

The Russian frigate “Admiral Kasatonov” of Russia’s Northern Fleet arrived at the Greek port of Piraeus on Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in Athens reported. The frigate is visiting the largest Greek port as part of a series of scheduled port calls.

Admiral Kasatonov is an Admiral Gorshkov class frigate of the Russian Navy and the second ship of the class. She was laid down on 26 November 2009 and launched on 12 December 2014. She was commissioned on 21 July 2020. The ship is named after Hero of the Soviet Union Vladimir Kasatonov.

#Video: Η υπερσύγχρονη ρωσική φρεγάτα “Ναύαρχος Κασατόνοβ” του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού της #Ρωσίας 🇷🇺, η οποία βρίσκεται τώρα στο λιμάνι του Πειραιά #Ελλάδα 🇬🇷. pic.twitter.com/FUN64klCmA — Rus Embassy, Greece (@RFEmbassyGr) February 4, 2021

