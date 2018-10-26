Russian FSB thwarts ISIS terrorist attacks in Moscow

An Islamic State terrorist cell that was planning attacks in the Russian capital was detained in Moscow Region on Friday, Russia’s Security Service (FSB) said.

The group consisted of six members, who received commands from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist kingpins in Syria, the FSB said in a statement.

“The detained planned to carry out resonant terrorist attacks in Moscow, using both firearms and improvised explosive devices,” the statement read.

The group was funded by money transfers from abroad and through local criminal activity. It put much effort into covering up its operations and avoiding detection by police.

During the search of the terrorist hideout, the FSB discovered automatic firearms, cash, communication devices with reports on preparing the terrorist attacks, as well as blueprints for improvised bombs.

