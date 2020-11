According to Armenian media, a Russian helicopter exploded in Azerbaijan after allegedly being shot.

The Crisis Management Center in Armenia’s Ararat province received an urgent call that a Russian helicopter had crashed and exploded in a gorge between the villages of Yeraskh and Paruyr Sevak.

According to a well-informed source, the Russian helicopter was shot down by the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

