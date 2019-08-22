Russian humanoid robot blasts off to International Space Station

Author: Thema Newsroom

And it also has a name: Fedor

Related Stories

Russia’s Soyuz-2.1 rocket has blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome as part of a test flight to check compatibility of the upgraded booster and spacecraft – which this time carries only a humanoid robot to the ISS.

“The flight will be carried out in unmanned mode. It will be a test flight for the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, which was previously used for delivering space freighters and various satellites to orbit,” Russia’s Roscosmos space corporation said.

The Skybot F-850 robot, known simply as Fedor, has taken the captain’s seat on Soyuz 2.1’s test flight to the International Space Station, where the spacecraft is expected to dock on Saturday.

Read more HERE

Tags With: