Russian MiG-31 fighter jet was downed by “friendly fire”

Russian MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft was mistakenly shot down by “friendly fire” during a training flight near the Telemba proving ground in Siberia almost two years ago, according to a leaked Russian government document.

The incident with MiG-31BM had occurred on 26 April 2017.

“A MiG-31 interceptor jet of the Eastern Military District crashed during a training flight near the Telemba proving ground, the Republic of Buryatia, at 12:05 Moscow time. Both crewmembers reportedly ejected themselves,” the Russian Defense Ministry said. “A search and rescue service helicopter was dispatched to the site of the incident.”

“The plane crashed at a proving ground in an unpopulated area. Both pilots ejected themselves. They were promptly evacuated. Their life is not in danger,” the Defense Ministry said.

But now, the authoritative Baza source reported that Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet had been hit by an air-to-air missile launched from the second fighter, which also took part in the exercises.

