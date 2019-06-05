Russian MoD denies US claims of unsafe intercept of spy plane over Mediterranean

The 6th fleet of the US Navy said that on Tuesday, the Russian Su-35C fighter “intercepted” a US plane flying in international airspace

Earlier in the day, the US 6th Fleet reported that a Russian SU-35 had intercepted an American P-8A Poseidon at least three times on 4 June, claiming that one of the interactions was “unsafe” and put the US crew at risk.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that it rejects the US claim that the Russian SU-35 fighter had unsafely conducted the intercept of the US military jet over the Mediterranean.

The Russian aircraft had been carrying out flights in compliance with international rules, the Russian Defence Ministry added.

