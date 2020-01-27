Russian MoD: White Helmets, militants plan provocations to accuse Syrian government of chemical weapons use

This is not the first time that they have attempted to carry out a false flag attack in order to provoke foreign intervention in Syria

Numerous militant groups remain active in the Idlib de-escalation zone, carrying-out operations against Syrian government forces in violation of the ceasefire. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, this is not the first time that they have attempted to carry out a false flag attack in order to provoke a foreign intervention in Syria.

The Russian MoD has stated that according to its information, militants and the remnants of the notorious White Helmets group are planning new provocations in Syria with the goal of accusing Damascus of using chemical weapons against the civilian population.

The ministry’s spokesman, Major General Yuri Borenkov, said that according to Russia’s information, two chemical laboratories in the towns of Akrabat and Salhab in Idlib province are working on synthesizing the chemicals needed for the provocations. He added that the specialists working in these labs received their training in Europe.

Borenkov called on all parties involved in the planned provocation to abandon their activities and resort to peaceful negotiations to resolve the ongoing conflict with Damascus.

Source: sputnik