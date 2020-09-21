Russian PM to visit Mount Athos

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: September 21, 2020

The official will take a pilgrimage in an unofficial capacity

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a two-day pilgrimage to Mount Athos on Thursday.

The Russian official will be visiting the Holy Mountain in an unofficial capacity, and according to sources, he will go to Karyes where he will meet with the Mount Athos leadership and will stay at the Holy Monastery of Panteleimon, a Russian monastery.

