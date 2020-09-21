Russian PM to visit Mount Athos

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a two-day pilgrimage to Mount Athos on Thursday.
The Russian official will be visiting the Holy Mountain in an unofficial capacity, and according to sources, he will go to Karyes where he will meet with the Mount Athos leadership and will stay at the Holy Monastery of Panteleimon, a Russian monastery.
also read
Tattooed teacher covers up for a day to surprise his dad (before-after video)
Travel + Leisure: Skopelos one of the “30 Secret Islands to Visit for the Ultimate Secluded Vacation”