Russian Poseidon underwater nuke drone ‘field-test’ first ever footage released (video)

The Russian Defence Ministry has released the first video ever showing an underwater ‘field-test’ of the Poseidon, a huge robotic nuclear-capable mini-submarine with a miniature nuclear reactor.

The strategic uber-torpedo was hauled inside a transport container, which mimics the storage compartment of an actual submarine playing mothership to the Poseidon. The weapon is then deployed out of the container underwater.

The Poseidon, previously known by its code name Status-6, is part of Russia’s future strategic nuclear deterrence capability. The drone is meant to be carried by a regular manned submarine and deployed when necessary.

