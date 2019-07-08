Russian President Putin congratulates Mitsotakis on election

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his election as Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic.

The Kremlin Office released the following statement:

The President of Russia expressed his appreciation of Russian-Greek relations that are based on centuries-old traditions of friendship and cultural and spiritual affinity. Vladimir Putin said he was confident that the work of Kyriakos Mitsotakis as the head of government would help promote bilateral dialogue and constructive cooperation in various spheres in the interests of both nations and in the spirit of stability and security in Europe.