Russian President Putin will not congratulate Joe Biden until official results are announced

The Kremlin has said that President Vladimir Putin is awaiting the announcement of the “official” results of the US presidential election to congratulate the winner, having noted the questioning of the victory of newly elected President Joe Biden by the outgoing Donald Trump.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow thought it best to wait for the official results to comment.

In any case, he added that President Putin has repeatedly stated that he will respect the choice of the American people, “whatever that may be.”

In 2016, Vladimir Putin had congratulated Donald Trump almost an hour after the broadcast of the predictions by the American media that had declared him the winner, as is always the case in the American presidential elections. Peshkov said during the 2016 elections there had been no legal dispute and a challenge about the results.

Unlike the rest of the world, China, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil have not yet congratulated Joe Biden.

US-Russian relations have been deteriorating ever since Moscow was accused of meddling in the 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump, an allegation that was proven to be unfounded after an investigation that lasted two years.