Russian S-400 missile system combat-ready in Leningrad district

The new system replaced the old S-300 missiles

The Russian S-400 missile system in the Leningrad Region, the Western Military District’s press service told journalists on Tuesday.

“The units of the advanced S-400 missile systems entered combat duty for the air defense of military, administrative and civil facilities,” the report says.

The units reportedly received the new systems from representatives for the manufacturing facility at the Kapustin Yar Range in the Astrakhan Region. After the live firing the units marched more than 2,000 km in the Leningrad Region.

The Western Military District’s missile regiment, that had been previously armed with S-300s, received new S-400 systems for re-armament. The new systems were tested and entered service in the past months, while the crews underwent retraining.

source: tass.com