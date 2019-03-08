Russian S-400 to be deployed in Turkey in October, Defence Minister Hulusi says

The deal between Russia and Turkey has seriously strained the US-Turkish relations

The process of deploying Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in Turkey will begin in October, Turkish Minister of Defence Hulusi Akar said.

The agreement between Turkey and Russia for the procurement of the anti-aircraft missile system has hurt relations with the US, who said they would consider stalling the delivery of the F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

The head of the Turkish military department also reiterated that the acquisition of the Russian defence systems was “not a preference for Turkey, but a necessary measure.” In addition, he added that Ankara and Washington “are continuing negotiations on the possible supply of the US Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to the republic.”