Russian school teaches 5-year-old girls pole dancing! (video)

Video footage of a school in Russia teaching pupils as young as five how to pole dance has surfaced, sparking outrage over the controversial lessons.

The school in Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia, teaches schoolgirls as young as five how to dance on the pole in PE classes.

The video clip reveals a young girl being taught how to spin around and climb a pole

The girl has learned how to twirl around while upside down.

All the while her teacher, in a shirt that reads ‘winner’ teaches and guides her, spotting her for balance for the trickier movements.

However, many have shared their distaste for the video that surfaced on Sunday.

‘So you have this pole, whatever you call it. It’s not compatible (with children) – it’s vulgar,’ mother Viktoria Poshagina said.

But not all seemed to share her sentiment.

Aleksandra Pronina, the mother of a pole dancing pupil Kira Pronina, seemed proud of her daughter’s pole ability.

