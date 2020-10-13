Russian specialist says Sputnik-V vaccine prevents Covid-19 spread

She said that those who receive the vaccine cannot infect or be infected

A person who has been injected with the Sputnik-V vaccine is impossible to infect or be infected by others with coronavirus, said Covid-19 specialist Oksana Papkina today of the Russian Ministry of Health during an online conference focusing on matters of treatment and general medical practice with the theme “Pandemic 2020: challenges, decisions, consequences”.

“They often ask if the vaccine works, for example, if someone can be infected or infect others once they have been vaccinated. Of course, that is impossible,” said Drapkina.

She said that after vaccination with the Sputnik-V vaccine, the antibodies appear in different concentrations and that in 10% of those who have participated in the vaccination have a low temperature.