Russian Su-27 fighters intercept US B-52H strategic bomber over Baltic Sea (video)

Two Su-27 fighter jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces have intercepted a B-52H strategic bomber of the US Air Force over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on March 21.

According to the Russian side, the strategic bomber was moving towards the Russian border. However, the warplane turned back, when it was approached by the Su-27 jets.

Earlier in March, the US Air Force deployed at least 6 B-52H strategic bombers at Royal Air Force Fairford in the southwestern part of the UK. This was the most massive deployment of US strategic bombers in Europe since 200.